Any clash of California sports teams will bring about a bit of chaos. Learning to capture and channel that energy for positive gains is crucial to winning championships, especially in postseason games. That is why Los Angeles Dodgers lead-off man Mookie Betts was honest about switching off social media before a win-or-go-home Game 4 against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers star Shoheo Ohtani's outburst suggests he might follow Betts' lead.

Betts said all social media went silent because it was far too negative. No one needs that exhausting drain that comes with reading the comments before an elimination situation.

“I wanted to get some positive vibes,” Betts stated.

Some pressures are inherent in the job. Making it this far is no accomplishment for one of the most expensive rosters in professional sports. Furthermore, Betts was not doing much offensive table setting with his bat. So some apps got deleted like that first-inning pitch Betts sent to the bleachers.

“I was like 0-for-20, 0-for-30 or something like that,” Betts shared. “I was just letting it get to me. What was really getting to me is I was not able to help the team. I know it is going to take everybody but I just want to do my part. Control things I can control and I wasn't. I was messing up and not doing my part to help and that was what was killing me.”

Betts did see a Dodger-Padres Game 5 coming though, so the mental preparation has been on point.

“You expect us to go five games,” Betts stated. “It's been back and forth all year. Anything can happen in these games. But I think it'll be great. The stadium will be rocking. It will be loud. We just have to continue to play our game and don't try to do too much.”

Dodgers, Mookie Betts need Game 5 prayers answered

So what did Betts do to control what he could control before taking the field?

“I said some prayers, reached down deep to find that dog, and it worked,” added Betts. “I felt like Steph Curry a little bit. I just needed to see one go in. I knew I could do it and then I had my confidence back.”

Curry is even further up the I-5 corridor hitting shots. Betts is calling Bath Ruth-like shots with hopes of keeping World Series dreams alive. Los Angeles will host the Dodgers-Padres winner-take-all Game 5. The winner goes on to face the red-hot, Grimace-endorsed New York Mets. The loser will be licking wounds while lamenting the start of a long offseason.