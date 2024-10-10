The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to keep their season alive on Wednesday night in San Diego, and things are looking good. The Dodgers have jumped out to an 8-0 lead against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series and look well on their way to forcing a decisive Game 5 back in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Despite the smooth outing so far, not everything has gone the Dodgers' way. In the fourth inning, it appeared that outfielder Teoscar Hernandez had ripped a base hit down the third base line, and that superstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was going to score to put the Dodgers up 6-0. However, the grounder deflected off of Manny Machado's glove and then ricocheted off of the third base umpire, keeping the ball in the infield.

Ohtani blew through the stop sign from his third base coach anyway, and Machado was able to collect the loose ball and zip it over to home plate to tag Ohtani out before he scored. It was one of the more bizarre run-preventing plays that you'll see, and Ohtani was heated when watching the replay in the dugout afterwards.

Ohtani has still had a strong night when his team needed him most, as he's currently 1-for-3 with a single, an RBI and two walks. The Los Angeles lineup got to Padres starter Dylan Cease early and often, and have had a constant stream of baserunners throughout the night.

On the bump, the Dodgers desperately miss Ohtani in their rotation, as their lack of starting pitching depth forced them to go to the bullpen for Game 4. The relievers have done a great job so far, giving up just four hits through seven innings and keeping the Padres off of the scoreboard. Barring a historic collapse down the stretch in this one, Dave Roberts and the Dodgers have earned one more home game to try to keep their season alive.