We all know Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is one of the best players in Major League Baseball, but he’s showing his athletic talent goes beyond the baseball diamond.

The sport of choice is bowling, and Mookie Betts is one of the 108 entrants in the 2023 Professional Bowlers Association U.S. Open Championship. Not only is he in the field, he’s in the middle of the pack.

Here’s how good Betts is playing, according to Brian Murphy of MLB.com:

“At the end of his first eight-game qualifying set on Tuesday, Betts found himself tied on the scoreboard with the No. 1 bowler in the world, Jason Belmonte. The two-time World Series champ was tied for 19th among his 36-member squad — the bowlers are grouped into one of three squads during the qualifying rounds — and tied for 61st overall.”

It’s no secret Betts has a love for bowling, but the fact he was tied on the scoreboard with the world’s No. 1 bowler shows this is something he wants to master.

On second thought, maybe he has mastered the sport, and we shouldn’t be surprised at how well he’s performing in the bowling alley. Betts has bowled a perfect score, which is a score of 300, at least five times. He also won a PBA event in 2019.

Betts will bowl in eight games Wednesday and Thursday, and the top-24 will advance to this weekend’s match play.

Regardless of whether or not the outfielder advances in the championship, there’s no doubt Betts has something to fall back on if baseball isn’t in the cards for the future. With that said, he’s still pretty good at that last time we checked.