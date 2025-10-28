The Los Angeles Dodgers are very grateful to have Freddie Freeman. Freeman hit yet another game-winning home run in a World Series on Monday, to lift his team to a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The game lasted a whopping 18 innings.

Following the win, the Dodgers showed some Freeman some love. The team posted to social media a video showing both of his walk-off homers. He also hit one just last year, when the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

Once in a lifetime 'til Freddie says he wants it twice. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/GvyGCByV71 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Freeman responded with a little humor when asked after the game about his big moment.

“This one took a little longer,” Freeman said jokingly, per the Associated Press. “But this game was incredible. Our bullpen was absolutely incredible.”

The Dodgers now have a 2-1 lead on the Blue Jays, after Monday's victory. Los Angeles just needs two more wins to capture a second consecutive title.

Dodgers won an epic battle on Monday night

The Dodgers-Blue Jays game on Monday tied the longest World Series game in history. The epic duel, which lasted 18 innings, took nearly seven hours to play.

“That could go down as one of the greatest games of all time,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Freeman had seven at-bats in the game, and had been stifled for nearly the entire night. Freeman's teammate Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs, and the Dodgers needed to use 10 pitchers in the contest.

Things were so rough that Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who worked the entirety of Game 2, was warming up in the Dodgers bullpen to pitch in the 19th inning. Thankfully for the Dodgers, the club didn't need him.

Los Angeles and Toronto get hardly any rest, as Game 4 is on Tuesday night.

“What matters the most is we won,” Ohtani said through a translator. “What matters the most is we flip the page and play the next game. … I want to go to sleep as soon as possible so I can get ready.”

Ohtani is the starting pitcher for the Dodgers in Game 4. The two-way star became just the second player in World Series history to post four extra-base hits in a World Series game, per the AP.