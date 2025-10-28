Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw has historically struggled to cement his status as a reliable postseason pitcher, but the southpaw’s key World Series Game 3 showing in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-5 extra-innings win against the Toronto Blue Jays will not be forgotten by fans or pundits for quite some time.

With the score tied at five with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the 12th inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts turned to Kershaw to face Nathan Lukes. After a tough at-bat, the 11-time All-Star eventually got Lukes to ground out to second base to end the inning.

After what could have been the final pitch of Kershaw’s storied career, the Fox broadcast spotted his wife, Ellen, celebrating an emotional moment for both her and her husband.

This shot of Ellen, Clayton Kershaw’s wife, watching him record that final out is incredible. pic.twitter.com/Bh9SdpSs9S — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“She’s not reliever ready. She’s starter ready … so I’m going to go check on her,” Kershaw told MLB Network’s Lauren Shehadi after the game.

Article Continues Below

Kershaw’s lone out ended up being of great importance. The Blue Jays struggled to move runners into scoring position from that point on as the game eventually advanced to the 18th inning, where first baseman Freddie Freeman would seal a Dodgers' win with a walk-off home run.

During the summer, Kershaw announced that he plans to retire once the Dodgers’ season concludes. His latest postseason moment could cap off a legendary career that has included three Cy Young Awards, an MVP, and a Gold Glove.

“I'll remember moments like this…,” Kershaw said. “I can't believe I'm getting to be in another World Series at Dodger Stadium.”

Game 4 between the Dodgers and Blue Jays will be Tuesday night in Los Angeles.