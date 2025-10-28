The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to make history. This ball club has been extremely dominant since 2020. They are two wins away from their third World Series title in that span.

On Monday night, Freddy Freeman smashed a solo home run in the bottom of the 18th inning to win Game 3. This feat mirrors the one in 2018 when Max Muncy did the same thing in the bottom of the 18th against Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox.

Game 3 lasted six hours and 39 minutes. The players will likely sleep in and then return to the field for Game 4 later on Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani was the star of the show last night. He reached base on all nine plate appearances in the win, including being intentionally walked five times. He drilled two solo home runs and scored three times. Late in the game, the Toronto Blue Jays did not want any part of him. They decided to take their chances with Mookie Betts and Freeman, and it worked for the most part.

In a contest that went 18 innings, you have to give credit to both bullpens. Both offenses seriously struggled after the 7th inning.

Ohtani is set to start Game 4 tonight. With all the intentional walks in Game 3, we will soon find out if the Blue Jays actually did him a favor by making that 6.5-hour game easier on the body.

Derek Jeter and the MLB on FOX crew discussed the situation Ohtani is currently in after his historic game.

“We’ve played long games against each other, and you wake up, and you feel it,” Jeter said to David Ortiz. “To pitch a major league game on top of that, I don't know.”

Ohtani is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 12.0 innings. He's K'd up 19 hitters and walked only four. If he pitches even a tad worse than he has all postseason because of the extensive Game 3, then the Dodgers are still in great shape. In front of their home fans, the Dodgers feel how close they are. This 2025 MLB season could end tomorrow.