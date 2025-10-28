Game 3 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays will likely go down as a classic contest for a number of reasons, and the performance that All-Star Shohei Ohtani turned in should not be forgotten.

The three-time MVP cranked two home runs and collected three RBIs in the Dodgers’ 6-5 18-inning win, but the Blue Jays’ decision to continue to intentionally walk him down the stretch allowed for an unprecedented evening.

Ohtani got on base nine times, slapped four extra-base hits, was intentionally walked four times, and collected 12 total bases. By doing so, the five-time All-Star created a club of his own.

“Since intentional walks became official in 1955, no other MLB player has put up those numbers over a span of two games, let alone one (reg or post),” OptaSTATS tweeted.

Freddie Freeman’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning sealed a 6-5 victory and a 2-1 series edge. The first baseman was sure to give Ohtani credit for an impressive showing.

“I hope we don’t lose sight of, you know, our starting pitcher got on base nine times tonight,” Freeman told Greg Beacham of the Associated Press after the game. “Just incredible. When you’re that hot … like Shohei was tonight, I mean, (walking him is) the right move. You don’t want Shohei to beat you. Let other guys try and beat you after his first four at-bats. It took a lot longer, but (we) finally did it.”

Ohtani is slated to start Tuesday night’s Game 4 for Los Angeles. Only time will tell if he can add to his already stunning World Series resume.