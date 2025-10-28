As Freddie Freeman walked off the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving the team Game 3 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 6-5 win in a whopping 18 innings, there were a multitude of contributors to the victory. While it was a marathon for the Dodgers in Game 3 against the Blue Jays, the bullpen was crucial in holding the score, with even an appearance from Clayton Kershaw.

In the top of the 11th inning, Kershaw came in to save Los Angeles from a bases-loaded situation where he had been warming up for a while. With manager Dave Roberts putting him in, Kershaw would get the job done and repair the damage done, as he spoke after the game to the MLB Network about “the life of a bullpen guy.”

“I warmed up a lot. I was loose,” Kershaw said as he threw eight pitches. “Threw enough pitches, but that's the life of a bullpen guy. I'm learning. So I'm getting ready…I'm a bullpen guy for four more days, and then I'm out.”

“I just tried to stay ready down there, and thankfully, be a part of it,” Kershaw continued. “Got my number called and got an out. I'm sure we'll have to get ready tomorrow, but that was a big out, and happy to do it.”

"I'll remember moments like this… I can't believe I'm getting to be in another World Series at Dodger Stadium." Clayton Kershaw shared his emotions after the Dodgers' WILD 18-inning victory.#WorldSeries | #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/uj7V4kCLvP — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 28, 2025

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw on the craziness of Game 3

With Kershaw getting the Dodgers a crucial out in Game 3 of the World Series to extend the game, it was no doubt a thrilling game that lasted 18 innings. Kershaw would be asked about his initial thoughts about the win, calling it “nuts.”

“It was the best. That's just…what a game, what a game, just all the way around,” Kershaw said, as he was at a loss for words. “We did that six years ago against Boston, and…just so many people contributed to our whole team. And holy cow, it was nuts.”

It's extra special for Kershaw since he's in the midst of his last few games with Los Angeles before retiring, saying that moments like Game 3 are what he'll remember the most.

“I'll remember moments like this…but it's just so special,” Kershaw said. “This whole place is unbelievable. I can't believe I'm getting to be in another World Series at Dodger Stadium. And memories for a lifetime.”

At any rate, the Dodgers prepare to extend their 2-1 series with Game 4 on Tuesday.