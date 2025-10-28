Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has the chance to have perhaps the greatest 24 hours in baseball history on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the World Series — and he knows it.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed his team in the clubhouse early Tuesday morning after the team outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays in an 18-inning marathon, 6-5, to take a 2-1 series lead. Video of his speech went viral with Ohtani in the background and fans are loving his reaction.

Shohei’s excitement took over when he heard “we got a game later today!” pic.twitter.com/vU1UxEFR6p — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Hey, we got a game later today,” Roberts shouts. As the players cheer, Ohtani can be seen with his hands in the air, jumping up and down. When the camera pans to him, Ohtani, the Game 4 starting pitcher, mocks throwing a pitch.

As Roberts repeats himself, someone off camera says, “Our starting pitcher was on base nine times.”

That's not a typo. Ohtani hit two home runs, had two doubles and walked five times in a game that ran nearly seven hours. He has now homered six times over his last four games, including his three-home-run outburst in the deciding Game 4 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Freddie Freeman, who mercifully ended the game with a walk-off home run — the second straight year he's done that in the World Series — put it best when he called it “Shohei's game.”

“I hope we don't lose sight … our starting pitcher tomorrow got on base nine times tonight,” he said, via MLB.com. “Just incredible.”

With Ohtani ready to take the mound, where he has struck out 19 batters in 12 innings this postseason, giving up three runs, he will be able to show off his brilliance again in a matter of hours.

“I don't know how he does it,” Max Muncy added. “Every time he goes out there and pitches, I kind of look at him and the first thought that comes to my head is, ‘That guy must sleep really good at night.'”

Those who stuck with Game 3 to the bitter end know Muncy is right.

“I want to go to sleep as soon as possible so I can get ready,” Ohtani said on the broadcast through his interpreter.