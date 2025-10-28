With Week 9 of the NFL and Fantasy Football season already here, fantasy managers are gearing up for another wild slate of matchups and new developments across the fantasy landscape. Consistency at the kicker position is one of the more underrated facets of a successful fantasy football team and with rankings constantly changing by the week, it's important to stay on top of the position while league mates may not be paying attention.

Week 8 was a quiet one in terms of kickers in the spotlight. Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chase McLaughlin hit the week's longest make at 55 yards including other makers like Jets' Nick Folk hitting from 46 and Eagles' Jake Elliott hitting from 40.

There were no injuries to the kicker position to report in Week 8, but another slate of teams will be hitting their bye week, so it'll be crucial to find replacements where necessary. We'll be taking a look at where each kicker ranks and which kickers are quickly entering the conversation as weekly starters.

Top Fantasy Kickers – Week 9

Per usual, Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey and Los Angeles Chargers' Cameron Dicker continue to trade spots along the top of the rankings. There were talks of Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey trying a 70-yard field goal in Denver, but the try was never attempted. Don't at all be surprised if one of these two kickers is able to attempt and potentially make a field goal from that distance under the perfect conditions.

Indianapolis Colts' Michael Badgley moves into the top-5 behind his powerhouse offense led by MVP candidates Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor. The San Francisco 49ers' are looking for a bounce-back week against the New York Giants, making for a favorable matchup for Eddy Pineiro. Baltimore Ravens' Tyler Loop also has a great matchup against the Miami Dolphins on a short week that usually favors kickers.

Other kickers like Steelers' Chris Boswell and Lions' Jake Bates will continue to see usage as their offenses draw favorable defenses in Week 9. Los Angeles Rams' Joshua Karty also has a chance to score some points and the Rams are expected to hang a big total on the New Orleans Saints coming in off their bye week.

Kickers rising quickly

After ranking outside the top-15 through the early part of the season, Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn has moved into the No. 6 overall slot in points this season with his bye week already passed. He's average 10.7 fantasy points per game and has scored 40.0 total points over his last three games. The Texans' offense is slowly finding their footing once again, but a matchup against the Denver Broncos' defense could mean drives stalling out and creating chances for Fairbairn from down field.

Denver Broncos' Will Lutz also turned in a solid performance of 9.0 fantasy points with five extra-point attempts made, now scoring exactly 9.0 points in three of his last four games. The Broncos should have success moving the ball down field against the Texans and Raiders the next two weeks, so don't sleep on his consistent usage during this upcoming stretch and last few weeks.

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs meet for another classic head-to-head rivalry tilt, which have historically been high-scoring in nature when Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen share the field. Chiefs' Harrison Butker is a must-start kicker weekly and Bills' veteran Matt Prater should see a boost this week as well. Even if the game ends up low-scoring, both kickers should get ample opportunities in the middle of the field.

Sleepers

The Arizona Cardinals return off their bye week facing the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Currently ranked No. 12, kicker Chad Ryland draws a favorable matchup against a Dallas team allowing 8.8 fantasy points to kickers per game. He's scored double-digit totals over the Cardinals' last two games and could see some usage against a porous Cowboys' defense.

Returning from injury, Bears' kicker Cairo Santos has a ton of potential moving forward with the way this Bears' offense has been flourishing as of late. They've won four of their last five games and backup K Jake Moody was a viable streamer during Santos' absence, so don't sleep on the Bears' offense converting opportunities for their starting kicker.

Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings – Week 9, 2025

Brandon Aubrey (DAL) – vs. ARI Cameron Dicker (LAC) – @TEN Michael Badgley (IND) – @PIT Tyler Loop (BAL) – @MIA Eddy Pineiro (SF) – @NYG Joshua Karty (LAR) – vs. NO Jake Bates (DET) – vs. MIN Chris Boswell (PIT) – vs. IND Harrison Butker (KC) – @BUF Ka'imi Fairbairn (HOU) – vs. DEN Chad Ryland (ARI) – @DAL Will Lutz (DEN) – @HOU Matt Prater (BUF) – vs. KC Cairo Santos (CHI) – @CIN Cam Little (JAX) – @LV

WEEK 9 BYE: Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers