The Kansas City Chiefs logged another primetime win on Monday Night Football. Kansas City cruised past Washington 28-7 in a game that truly was a tale of two halves. The Chiefs got an important injury update about one of their offensive starters after Monday's big win.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is considered week-to-week with an MCL sprain, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pacheco left Monday's game against Washington with a knee injury. He had 12 carries for 58 rushing yards, leading the Chiefs in both categories.

2025 has been a rough year for Pacheco so far. He has 78 carries for 329 yards and one touchdown through eight games. But Pacheco does deserve some slack after coming back from last season's serious fibula injury.

Still, Pacheco's injury comes during a contract year where he would like to prove his worth to the Chiefs.

If Pacheco ends up missing time, it will mean more carries for Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith.

Hopefully Pacheco can get healthy as soon as possible and finish the season on a high note.

Travis Kelce makes Chiefs franchise history in Week 8 win against Commanders

One Chiefs player certainly made the most of Monday's game against the Commanders.

Veteran tight end Travis Kelce put himself into Kansas City's franchise history in Week 8. Kelce tied Chiefs legend Priest Holmes with his 83rd regular-season touchdown of his career.

Kelce was clearly enjoying the moment when asked about his accomplishment after the game.

“I just cherish these moments, man, being able to play at Arrowhead,” Kelce said with a big smile on his face, per ESPN's Nate Taylor. “This place is special, man, and I love it here. In terms of the historical stuff, I'm still looking at the next game and the next catch and trying to get better.”

He led the Chiefs in receiving with six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Now Kelce is positioned well to break Holmes' record if he can manage just one more touchdown this season. Kansas City will certainly give him plenty of opportunities over the next few months.

Next up for the Chiefs is a huge Week 9 matchup against the Bills in Buffalo.