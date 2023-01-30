Mookie Betts will be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ everyday right fielder during the 2023 season. But there were rumors during the early portion of the offseason about a potential switch to second base if the team would have signed Aaron Judge. That obviously never came to fruition, but Team USA head coach Mark DeRosa revealed that Betts could see some innings at second base during the World Baseball Classic (WBC), per Dodger Talk with David Vassegh.

“He would tell you he’s a second baseman that got moved to right field,” DeRosa said. “Listen I’m going to honor Mookie if he wants to see a little bit of time at second base then listen, I’m certainly going to get him some innings at second base. Might not be in an elimination game with our lives on the line, but he certainly is going to play some second base over the course of this.”

DeRosa added that although he’s confident in Mookie Betts’ ability to play the position, he still wants a true second baseman on the roster.

Dodgers fans won’t care where Mookie plays as long as he stays healthy. Betts is a superstar player who will serve a pivotal role for LA this season. The Dodgers’ lineup still has plenty of talent, but Betts and Freddie Freeman’s presences will loom large amid the absences of Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, and Trea Turner.

For now, Mookie Betts will look to help Team USA take care of business during the World Baseball Classic.