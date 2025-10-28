The Los Angeles Dodgers rely on Shohei Ohtani, for both offense and defense. Los Angeles is giving the ball to Ohtani in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday, per Cary Osborne of dodgers.mlblogs.com.

“He’s spent,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about Ohtani. “He was on base eight, nine times tonight, running the bases. He’s elated. But, yeah, he’s taking the mound tomorrow (Tuesday). He’ll be ready.”

Ohtani hit two home runs in Game 3, and reached base nine times in an epic performance. Even Ohtani's teammates, who have seen him perform at a high-level constantly, were in awe.

“He’s a unicorn,” Freddie Freeman said. “There’s no more adjectives you can (use to) describe Shohei. It’s 4-for-4, five walks. He finally got pitched to in his last at-bat, and he still had the patience to not be trying to do too much and get on base. He’s just incredible. We’ve been talking about him since he got here in 2018. We’re still running out of words to describe a once-in-a-generation player.”

The Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays play Tuesday night in Game 4.

Shohei Ohtani says he will be ready to pitch for the Dodgers

Ohtani has used his bat to lead Los Angeles to two wins in this World Series. He can now use his arm on Tuesday. Ohtani seemed ready to get started right after Game 3 finished.

“What matters the most is that we won the game,” Ohtani said, per Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. “We flip the game and now we play tomorrow.”

The Dodgers used 10 pitchers on Monday night to win Game 3. The club's arms are tired, but everyone is pushing to give whatever they can to the team.

Freddie Freeman was the hero on Monday. He hit a walk-off home run to win the game for the Dodgers in the 18th inning.

“Absolutely incredible,” Freeman said moments after. “I’m just glad I got the opportunity. Just pure excitement. To go six hours and 40 minutes or so, that’s as good as it gets.”

Dodgers fans hope Ohtani and company can give them another victory on Tuesday.