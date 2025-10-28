The Los Angeles Dodgers needed 10 pitchers and 18 innings to put away the Toronto Blue Jays, in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday. Los Angeles did it, though, after Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off homer to win the game 6-5. Following the contest, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts fired up his exhausted team in the clubhouse.

“Leave it all out there. Be ready to go tomorrow. There's no letup,” Roberts said in part, during the speech.

Roberts and the Dodgers are now just two wins away from winning their second consecutive World Series. Los Angeles plays Game 4 on Tuesday, with Shohei Ohtani going to the mound. Ohtani hit two home runs in Game 3, amidst an epic performance that saw him reach base nine times.

Dodgers and Blue Jays played a game for the ages in Game 3

The Dodgers used so many pitchers on Monday that the team had Yoshinobu Yamamoto warming up in the bullpen. Yamamoto had just pitched the entirety of Game 2, which was another Dodgers win.

“He would have gone as long as we needed,” Roberts said, per The Athletic. “He would have been the last guy.”

Ohtani is the one getting the ball though in Game 4. The two-way star looked strong overall pitching in the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers. He is excited for the chance to win a game pitching in the World Series.

His manager knows though that it won't be easy.

“He's spent,” Roberts said, per ESPN. “He was on base eight, nine times tonight, running the bases. But he's taking the mound tomorrow. He'll be ready.”

Roberts is stunned by the fact that Game 3 was nearly a seven hour baseball game.

“It's one of the greatest World Series games of all time. Emotional. I'm spent emotionally,” Roberts said. “We've got a ballgame later tonight, which is crazy.”

In 2024, the Dodgers won the World Series without Ohtani on the hill. He was used exclusively as a batter, due to an injury that left him unable to pitch.