The sky is the limit for the Dodgers franchise in light of their blockbuster free agency signing of Shohei Ohtani.

Almost all contending teams were doing whatever was possible to convince Shohei Ohtani to sign for them. After all, Ohtani is one of the most transformative players, if not outright the most transformative, in MLB history. In the end, it was the Los Angeles Dodgers that secured the 29-year old Japanese international's signature, signing him to a 10-year, $700 million deal that will fill the superstar dual threat's pockets until 2043.

Evidently, the Dodgers made this signing with the primary goal of improving their roster for 2024 and beyond. Ohtani may not suit up for the team on the mound next season, but there's no reason to expect the 29-year old not to regain his pitching form pre-injury if all goes according to plan in his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

However, LA's acquisition of Shohei Ohtani has had more positive effects for the team than initially intended. In particular, as Jacob Brownson of Dodgers Tailgate pointed out, the Dodgers are now the most-followed MLB team on Instagram in the aftermath of Ohtani's arrival. They now have 3.4 million followers, surpassing the former most-followed team, the New York Yankees, which has 3.3 million followers. This is the first time an MLB team has had more followers than the Yankees at any given moment since the creation of Instagram.

And there it is. The Dodgers have surpassed the Yankees as the most followed team on Instagram, making them the first team besides the Yankees to lead MLB teams in followers since the creation of Instagram. The Shohei Ohtani effect. https://t.co/W7Ql5d5SHZ pic.twitter.com/IjbdRhbuk8 — Jacob Brownson (@brownsonjacob2) December 14, 2023

This is simply the Ohtani effect. His marketability is off the charts; the new Dodgers star has 6.5 million followers on Instagram, which is good for the most among MLB players. He is now the bonafide face of the MLB, and for good reason, as players like him who are elite both at the hitting and pitching side of the game come once in a blue moon, and the league is doing a masterful job in promoting his greatness.

In fact, Ohtani's marketability may be the reason why he's comfortable in deferring $680 million of the $700 million he signed for with the Dodgers. The Japanese international reportedly made around $50 million in endorsements alone last season, and now that he's plying his trade for the more popular baseball team in Los Angeles, he might make even more.

The Yankees aren't done making big moves yet this offseason, as in addition to trading for Juan Soto, they remain in the running for Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But there may not be a move in the offing for them that pushes them above the Dodgers in terms of Instagram followers, at least for the entire duration of Shohei Ohtani's stint in Dodger blue.