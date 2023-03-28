Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for a big 2023 season. Some of their key players are dealing with injuries, like starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin. Thankfully, the 28-year-old isn’t slated to miss a massive chunk of the season.

Gonsolin hurt his ankle in the offseason and will start the season on the IL but he has made progress toward a return. The Dodgers are aiming for him to return near the end of April, according to the MLB website’s injury updates.

“Gonsolin rolled his left ankle while going through a drill on the backfields on March 6, which will keep him out of the Dodgers’ rotation to start the season,” says the MLB website. “Gonsolin threw a bullpen session of around 20-25 pitches on March 27, and manager Dave Roberts said the right-hander is still ‘a ways away,’ with the club targeting the end of April for his return.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers will have to lean on Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Noah Syndergaard, Dustin May and Ryan Pepiot, who won the race to be the temporary fifth starter. Last season, Gonsolin proved to be one of the best pitchers in baseball with a 2.14 OPS and 0.875 WHIP in 130.1 innings.

This is the first season where the Dodgers’ ability to win the NL West is questionable in quite some time. Their roster is still very good and features stars like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman but the incredible depth is gone, especially with the season-ending injury to Gavin Lux. Pitching development has been one of Los Angeles’ greatest strengths and they will have to lean harder into it now.