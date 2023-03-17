Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ SP Tony Gonsolin continues to battle an ankle injury. Dave Roberts revealed what has been expected ever since the right-hander suffered the ailment: Gonsolin will start the 2023 season on the IL, per Fabian Ardaya.

Gonsolin is expected to play a key role in the pitching rotation this year. Los Angeles saw pitchers such as Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney sign elsewhere in free agency, so Gonsolin’s presence will be critical. However, the Dodgers are expected to turn to either Michael Grove or Ryan Pepiot to kick off of the year amid Tony Gonsolin’s injury absence.

Dodgers counting on Kershaw, Syndergaard to lead amid Tony Gonsolin’s absence

The Dodgers are hopeful that their young starters will help fill the void. Additionally, veteran arms like Clayton Kershaw and Noah Syndergaard will benefit the Dodgers’ pitching youth. Dave Roberts recently addressed Syndergaard’s impact on LA’s young pitchers.

“I think with Noah (Syndergaard), the thing that he can help with young players, veteran players is the consistency of work,” Roberts told me. “He’s very intentional about… whether it’s diet, working out, stuff on the field, he’s very consistent with that. That’s probably something that any young player or veteran player can really appreciate.”

It will be interesting to see how the Dodgers fare to open the 2023 campaign with Tony Gonsolin on the IL. Los Angeles is hopeful that he won’t need to miss too much time. However, Gonsolin’s timetable is fairly unclear at the moment.

