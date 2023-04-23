Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been patiently waiting for the return of Tony Gonsolin. While one major caveat still remains in place, the Dodgers are in line to see Gonsolin in short order.

Gonsolin is poised to start on Wednesday, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Manager Dave Roberts called Gonsolin the best option for the start. However, since Gonsolin is making his way back from injury, he wouldn’t go much longer than four innings.

Still, even if he just throws four innings, Gonsolin’s return will be a major boost for the Dodgers. Los Angeles has gotten off to a so-so 11-11 season. Once Gonsolin is back up to speed, the Dodgers should see the wins pour in.

That is, if Gonsolin’s 2022 wasn’t a fluke. The right-hander burst onto the scene in 2022, pitching to a 16-1 record with a 2.14 ERA and a 119/35 K/BB ratio. His wins, ERA and strikeouts were all career-bests. As were his 130.1 innings thrown. For his efforts, Gonsolin was named an All Star for the first time in his career.

His 2023 season hasn’t been as grand. Tony Gonsolin has yet to make a start as he battles back from a left ankle sprain. He looked mighty impressive in his April 20 rehab start, striking out seven over three innings.

The Dodgers now think Gonsolin is ready to return to the big league mound. Assuming he suffers no setbacks, he’ll be on track to start on Wednesday. Even if his start is abbreviated, Gonsolin will now have an opportunity to get back up to speed while Los Angeles gets one of their best pitchers back in their rotation.