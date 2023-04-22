Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

James Outman and Max Muncy stole the show during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Dustin May, however, performed well after previously dealing with struggles on the mound. May and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reacted to his performance, per SportsNet LA.

“I just keep feeling like I was attacking the zone and getting ahead of guys,” May told reporters after the game. “I was throwing pitches more where I needed to, so helped my own case there.”

“It was good to see him obviously get through that first inning,” Roberts said of Dustin May. “It was a grind, it was tough… even today, I don’t think he had his best stuff, but he just sort of willed his way, competed his way to get deep in the game and give us a chance to win.”

May ultimately pitched 5.1 innings of two-run ball for the Dodgers. He added six strikeouts, but did walk three. Overall, it was an encouraging performance.

Through the 2023 season up to this point, May has made a number of starts where he’s looked like a potential Cy Young candidate. He’s also endured some rough outings though. When he’s able to command his pitches, the Dodgers always benefit. His control tends to be inconsistent at times though, which is when May has labored.

Overall, the Dodgers’ right-hander owns a respectable 3.00 ERA in 2023. There’s no denying his ceiling, but it will be interesting to see if he can continue to improve his command, something that will certainly be of the utmost importantance moving forward.