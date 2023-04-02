There’s a new Splash Brother in the Thompson family. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson put on a show in Chavez Ravine Saturday night, smashing three home runs in the Dodgers’ 10-1 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Thompson, the younger brother of Golden State Warriors star Klay, hit a grand slam in the first inning, a three-run homer in the fifth and a solo shot in the eighth to put the icing on the cake. Trayce’s performance led to plenty of fan reactions on social media, many of which had something to do with brother Klay.

he is legit the better splash brother — sleepygxbe (@gxbecapalot) April 2, 2023

The three comparisons are just too easy for a guy whose brother is known for knocking down three-pointers for a living.

Thompson has been a journeyman of sorts in Major League Baseball, playing for five different teams across his six seasons in the bigs. At one point he had over three years between major league games, not appearing in a single game during the 2019 or 2020 seasons.

He had a breakout of sorts after being traded to the Dodgers last June. In 205 at-bats with LA last season, Thompson had a .901 OPS, scoring 35 runs, and knocking 28 extra-base hits.

As the saying goes, “the rich get richer.” The Dodgers won 111 games in 2022, and while they didn’t end up winning the World Series, they didn’t necessarily need to find a diamond in the rough as they may have in Thompson.

Klay Thompson has truly lived up to the big brother mantra with his success on the basketball court. At least for one night, Trayce Thompson can say he had a better game than Klay.