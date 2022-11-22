Published November 22, 2022

By Joey Mistretta

Trevor Bauer has been out of the big leagues since June of 2021. The former Cy Young award winner is currently serving a 324 game suspension, which means he is in line to miss the 2023 campaign as well. However, Bauer is also in the process of appealing the suspension. Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times recently revealed a loose timeline for Trevor Bauer’s suspension appeal decision.

“He (Trevor Bauer) has not pitched in a major league game in 17 months. He will not be eligible to pitch in a major league game for another 17 months, unless an arbitrator reduces or overturns Bauer’s suspension for violating baseball’s policy on domestic violence and sexual assault. The arbitrator’s decision is expected no earlier than next month. Neither Bauer nor the league have said what specific conduct was deemed to have violated that policy. However, Commissioner Rob Manfred levied a two-year suspension, the longest such penalty under the policy.”

Trevor Bauer has spent the past year attempting to clear his name. He even shared a shocking video of his accuser.

This was taken hours after I supposedly brutally assaulted this woman, when she claims she was terrified and desperate to get out of my house and in tremendous pain. https://t.co/k0jma3eqLP — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) September 14, 2022

“This was taken hours after I supposedly brutally assaulted this woman, when she claims she was terrified and desperate to get out of my house and in tremendous pain,” Bauer wrote on Twitter.

Whether he wins the appeal or not, a report from last season suggests that the Dodgers will likely not keep Trevor Bauer on the roster.

The decision for Trevor Bauer’s appeal is not expected to come within the next month. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the situation as they are made available.