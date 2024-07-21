Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith admits it is always fun when his team gets a walk-off win. But in his eyes, it's even better when he's the one to do it. Smith is opening up about how fun it was to get a walk-off single to defeat the Boston Red Sox Saturday in an 11-inning game.

“That was big, we needed some wins after that last week going into the (All-Star) break,” Smith said following the game, per FOX Sports. “Come out on top here the first two nights is good.”

Smith's hit was the sixth time the catcher has slashed a walk off hit, per FOX Sports. The Dodgers moved to 58-41 on the season with the victory.

Dodgers are facing extraordinary pressure

The Dodgers have more pressure on them to reach the World Series than just about any team in baseball. Los Angeles spent more than $1 billion this past offseason on free-agency signings. The team spent that much on just two players, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto is out hurt, dialing up even more pressure on the club.

The team has responded well to that adversity. The club is first in the NL West, with a record that's 17-games above .500. The team has lost six of their last 10 however. The walk-off single from Smith may have ignited a new fire under the team.

Smith is turning into a solid cog in the Dodgers offense. He is hitting .271 this season, with 15 home runs and 56 runs batted in. The team is deeply grateful for that offense, as Mookie Betts has been out hurt for the team. Smith is one of several L.A. players trying to fill the void in the offense without Betts.

Opposing teams are going to have to pay more attention to Smith. The Red Sox actually walked Ohtani on Saturday, in order to face Smith. The catcher made Boston pay, and the Red Sox now know they can't count on getting the catcher out.

“Just trying to get a pitch to hit and hit it in the air,” Smith added. “I got ahead 2-0, and then hit a sinker up the middle, and get the base hit.”

Smith is having a season to remember. He made the All-Star game for the second consecutive season. Dodgers fans are hoping he can continue to produce to set up the team for a solid postseason run. For many fans, missing out on the World Series would be a failed season.

Los Angeles takes on the Red Sox again on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 Eastern.