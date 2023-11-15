Jaylen Brown's dating life has been a subject of speculation for years. Here's what we know about the Boston Celtics star's dating life.

Jaylen Brown is one of the core pieces for the championship-contending Boston Celtics. As a rising star, Brown is a two-time All-Star and an All-NBA Second Team selection, and Brown has a net worth of $80 million. While Brown seems to be having a solid NBA career, it seems like he's on the way there when comes to his dating life. For this piece, let's get to know more about Jaylen Brown's dating life.

Who is Jaylen Brown's rumored girlfriend Bernice Burgos?

Bernice Burgos was born on April 17, 1980 in the Bronx, N.Y. She attended the High School of Art and Design. However, Burgos was forced to drop out due to pregnancy at 15 years old. Aside from leaving school, Burgos also had to deal with the pregnancy with her boyfriend's family.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Burgos revealed “The pregnancy changed my life. My grandmother kicked me out of the house, and I had to live with my boyfriend’s mom. I didn’t pay rent, and they forced me to do chores around the house to live there. The burden was so big for me I had to drop out of school.”

Given the challenges of being a mother at 15, it surely wasn't an easy task. In fact, Burgos confessed that she had to become an adult faster than she would have liked.

In the same interview, Burgos added “Having a child at 15, I had to like rush into being a mother… I’m over here being pregnant at 15. It was so embarrassing because if you all think I have a babyface now, when I was 15, I looked like I was 7. People were like, ‘Oh my God! A baby having a baby.’… It just felt like, I don’t know, it didn’t feel good… I’m 15, but I got to act like I am 30.”

At 15, Burgos gave birth to daughter Ashley Marie Burgos before having Sarai Burgos roughly a year later.

Given that Burgos had to grow up quickly, not only did she take charge of the chores of the house, but she was also forced to work as a bartender while doing modeling on the side to keep up with the bills.

Bernice Burgos' modeling and acting career

While working as a bartender, Burgos also tried her hand in modeling. In fact, she has been featured in several magazines such as KING magazine, XXL, Eye Candy and The Source. Furthermore, Burgos also modeled for Black Men Magazine and Hot New Hip Hop.

Nowadays, Burgos continues to model and serves as a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova. Fashion Nova is a company that sells clothing and cosmetic products.

Given her popularity as a model, this led her to a career as a video vixen. She appeared in music videos such as Rick Ross' Diced Pineapples and DJ Khaled's Do You Mind.

Burgos made her big-screen debut in 2009 when she took on a minor role at the hit film Notorious B.I.G. More than a decade later, Burgos would appear in the cinemas as Moot in True to the Game 2. Furthermore, Burgos also appeared on television screens, when she was part of MTV's comedy series Wild ‘N Out.

With Burgos gaining popularity, she capitalized on her fame by launching her own clothing line called Bold & Beautiful. Based on their official website, Bold & Beautiful sells lounge wears composed of sleeping outfits and other lifestyle apparel.

Burgos came a long way from being a teenage mother to becoming the CEO of Bold & Beautiful. From being a mother of two, in 2018, Burgos became a grandmother, which she confessed was quite a painful experience.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Burgos explained “…“because I knew [my daughter] wasn’t ready [to have a baby].”

Burgos' grandchild would be given the name of India Ava Aisha.

Bernice Burgos' relationship with Jaylen Brown

According to the New York Post, Brown and Burgos sparked romantic rumors after the two were spotted dancing and going to the beach together. Furthermore, the Bold & Beautiful CEO was also in attendance for Brown's games and further fueled these rumors after teasing a mystery man during Valentine's Day.

Although they have yet to confirm their relationship, their 17-year age gap is certainly mind-boggling.

Who is Jaylen Brown's other rumored girlfriend Jacqueline Hawileh?

Jacqueline Hawileh was born on Sept. 7, 1994, in Zwolle, LA. Hawileh attended Hamilton Christian Academy before transferring to Zwolle High School.

After graduating from high school, Hawileh opted to attend Northwestern State. Here, she earned a degree in criminal justice while being an active member of the track and field team. After completing her college education, Hawileh opted to attend postgraduate school at Temple College in Texas.

Despite completing a degree in criminal justice, Hawileh opted instead to start a career as an Instagram model. Hawileh's Instagram account currently has 766 followers.

Brown and Hawileh were linked back in 2019. The two were seen watching that year's NBA All-Star Game. Afterwards, they also spent time together on vacation during the break.

Jaylen Brown rumored to be dating H.E.R.

In 2021, as per sources, the All-NBA team player was romantically linked with big-time R&B singer H.E.R. However, neither of them officially confirmed that they were dating or being in a relationship, according to sources.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jaylen Brown's dating life.