Jaylen Brown's net worth in 2023 is $80 million. Brown is an American professional basketball player who plays for the Boston Celtics of the NBA. He is currently one of the best young talents in the league, and he is one of Boston’s premier players. He is a two-time NBA All-Star, and he is still chasing his first-ever NBA championship. In this article, however, we will be talking about Jaylen Brown’s net worth in 2023.

Jaylen Brown’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $10 million

Jaylen Brown’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $10 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder he could afford to purchase a $7.8 million home in Wellesley, Mass.

Jaylen Marselles Brown was born on Oct. 24, 1996, in Atlanta. He attended Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga. In his senior year, he helped his squad win the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 6A State Championship. He averaged 28 points and 12 rebounds a game en route to leading Wheeler to a 30-3 overall record.

Jaylen Brown represented USA basketball as part of the Men’s U18 National Team during the 2014 FIBA Americas Championship where they won the gold medal. He was also selected to participate in the 2015 McDonald’s All-American Boys Game.

To top off his incredible high school career, Jaylen Brown was named the Gatorade Georgia Boys Player of the Year, USA Today’s All-USA Georgia Player of the Year, Georgia’s Mr. Basketball, and the Class 6A Player of the Year.

Jaylen Brown commits to play for Cal

He was a five-star recruit and was considered one of the top players of his class alongside Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram. On May 1, 2015, Jaylen Brown committed to play for the University of California.

In his first year at Berkeley, Brown took a masters-level class in the university’s Cultural Studies of Sport in Education program. He also studied Spanish and set a goal to learn three more languages before he reached the age of 25.

As for his collegiate basketball career, Jaylen Brown averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2 assists per game during the 2015-2016 season for the Golden Bears. He was named to the First-team All-Pac-12 that year and was also the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. After one year in college, he decided to forego his remaining years of eligibility and apply for the NBA Draft.

Jaylen Brown is drafted by the Celtics

In the 2016 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected Jaylen Brown with the third pick of the first round. He then signed his rookie contract worth $21.4 million for four years. Obviously, this would help to add to Jaylen Brown's net worth in 2023.

During his rookie season, Jaylen Brown played in 78 games and was part of the starting lineup 20 times. He averaged 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds, and he helped the Boston Celtics clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 53 wins and 29 losses. They advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals but fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. Nevertheless, Brown was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

The following year, the Celtics promoted him to full-time starter status as he started 70 games. He averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists as he helped the Celtics secure the second seed and advance to the Conference Finals once again. Unfortunately, they fell to the Cavaliers once again in six games.

Jaylen Brown signs first contract extension

The 2018-19 season was a subpar one for Jaylen Brown as he managed to average fewer points, rebounds, and assists than his sophomore year. Despite that, Brown and the Boston Celtics agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $106.3 million with a chance to reach $115 million through incentives.

He then had an incredible 2019-20 season. He averaged 20.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks throughout the year as he helped lead the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals — his third time in his four years in the NBA. Unfortunately, the Miami Heat eliminated them.

In the 2020-21 season, Jaylen Brown averaged a then career-high 24.7 points per game to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game. He was also named to his first-ever NBA All-Star selection as a reserve. Unfortunately, his campaign ended early after suffering a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist, which required surgery.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics advance to NBA Finals

The following year, Jaylen Brown helped the Boston Celtics finish with the second seed in the Eastern Conference. During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he led the Celtics to another conference finals appearance. This time, they won against the Miami Heat in seven games to qualify for the first NBA finals in his career and the franchise’s first finals since 2010.

In the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics fell in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Brown averaged 23.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the series.

By clinching an NBA Finals berth, Jaylen Brown earned a bonus worth $964,286. He also earned another bonus worth $482,143 for games played and for leading the Celtics to the second round of the playoffs.

In the 2022-23 season, Brown set career highs per game in points (26.6), rebounds (6.9) assists (3.5) as the Celtics returned to the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the eighth-seeded Heat upset the Celtics in seven games in the Eastern Conference Final. Brown also was criticized for his shooting woes in Game 7 of the series.

Jaylen Brown signs huge contract extension

Despite the disappointing finish to the season, the Celtics signed Brown to a supermax contract extension of five years, $304 million, which was the biggest contract in NBA history at the time. It also made him the sixth-highest-paid small forward in the NBA for the 2023-24 season.

Nevertheless, did Jaylen Brown’s net worth in 2023 surprise you?