The iconic singer known for classics like “Jolene,” recently opened up about the famous Dollywood theme park. As one of National Geographic's top travelers in 2024, Parton sheds light on the inspiration behind the beloved attraction.

According to Dolly Parton, Dollywood's charm stems from its deep connection to nature. Particularly the breathtaking Smoky Mountains that surround it. In her words, these mountains represent the most beautiful creation of God.

“Well, we’re lucky to be in the part of the world that I believe is just absolutely the most perfect place that God has created. So we just look outside the window and those big, beautiful Smoky Mountains provide all the inspiration we could ever dream of finding.”

To add, Dolly Parton thinks it's not just the scenic beauty that defines Dollywood. It's also the warmth and hospitality of the people who work there. The singer emphasizes the crucial role of the local community and staff in creating a welcoming environment for visitors. With the recent addition of the HeartSong Lodge & Resort, guests can now immerse themselves even further. Another moment that defines the Dollywood experience.

“Treat others the way you want to be treated. Whether you’re hosting someone in your home—we call our Dollywood employees hosts because they are hosting our guests every single day in our ‘home’—or you’re a guest in their home, you should always treat them with love and compassion whether you’ve known them for 50 years or 5 minutes.”

At the Dollywood theme park, guests can get a glimpse into Parton's creative process through tour buses on display. These buses, filled with memories and musical inspiration, serve as a testament to Parton's lifelong dedication to her craft and her unwavering connection to her roots.