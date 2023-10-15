Known for her style, Dolly Parton revealed that much of her inspiration came from a lingerie company from Tinseltown.

“They fit my personality,” Parton told People Magazine about the women in the Frederick's of Hollywood catalogs.

“I was kind of influenced by those early days, with women that I would see, like the loose women in our town, or just people that I'd see in magazines and the Frederick's of Hollywood catalog,” the legendary singer said.

In regards to the look of the women, she stated they “seemed to be my style and seemed to fit my personality, so I just went for it.”

To get a sense of the fashion that Parton is referring to, Frederick's of Hollywood is a lingerie brand that specializes in a style that's comfortable and sexy. They sell bras, panties, and much more.

What Dolly Parton thinks of her style

“I was never one to care as much about what other people thought of me as I felt about what I thought of me, because I felt if I was comfortable in whatever I was wearing, then people would be comfortable around me,” she added.

Parton also said, “Even though I'm sure people might have been uncomfortable thinking they would be uncomfortable looking like I did, but if I seemed comfortable in it, they were willing to accept it. So I just kind of grew in the business kind of like that, being a little bit over the top about most things.”

Whatever her fashion choice, Dolly Parton is an icon in the music and film industry, and it seemed to pay off well, taking a bit of inspiration from Hollywood.