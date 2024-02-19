The Cavs do not want to lose Donovan Mitchell.

With Indianapolis serving as the center of the basketball world during NBA All-Star 2024, rumors and speculation are bound to pop up. For once, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't at the center of it according to reports coming out of the Star of the Snowbelt.

“Over in the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers and All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell are easy to point to regarding the next star to possibly be on the move. Mitchell will make $34.8 million during the 2024-25 season before having a $37.1 million player option for the 2025-26 season. It is no secret that the 27-year-old is fond of the New York Knicks, as they are the team he grew up admiring. At this very moment, sources said, the Cavs have no intention of moving on from their star anytime soon. Cleveland believes Mitchell is the focal point of what could be a championship-caliber core moving forward, and they value his leadership. For Mitchell, much of the same can be said. He wants to remain the focal point of a team that has a chance to contend at the highest level possible, and he has embraced everything that comes with being the leader of this young Cavaliers team, sources close to the All-Star told ClutchPoints. The belief that Mitchell will end up in a new jersey in the near future is only coming from outside the organization. Internally, the Cavaliers continue to be of the belief that the five-time All-Star will remain loyal should they be willing to make the moves necessary to improve the team's odds of winning a championship.”

Cavs need Mitchell

Since he arrived in Cleveland, Mitchell has been the superstar the Cavs have needed since LeBron James left town for a second time. A starstudded foundation built around Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen is enough to win most nights. But Mitchell has elevated Cleveland from a young, up-and-coming, and hopeful playoff contender to a legitimate force in the Eastern Conference. With Mitchell serving as the focal point for the Cavs, the team appears primed to run the table this postseason.

That unwavering belief in his ability is why Cleveland paid so much to acquire Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Sure, even after acquiring him the Cavs knew that no matter what, the omen Mitchell leaving for the New York Knicks, the team he expected to be traded to, still lingered.

In fact, more often than not, Cleveland made it clear that they would do everything they could to convince Mitchell to spend his prime with the Cavs instead of the Knicks. This aligns with Mitchell's sentiments that he would want to be part of what's best for him and his career. So far, with Cleveland rolling with an 87-48 record with Donovan Mitchell at the helm, it seems like the best path for his future is with the team he didn't 100% expect to end up with.

It also helps with New York's acquiring of OG Anunoby this season; the Knicks may not have the financial wiggle room to acquire Mitchell in a trade or sign him in free agency two years from now. Several league sources confirmed with ClutchPoints that the Brooklyn Nets could be waiting in the wings to make the Cavs an offer for Mitchell this summer if Cleveland doesn't go on a deep enough playoff run to satisfy the superstar's ambitions. But, according to the same sources, what's giving the Nets pause on fully diving in on trading for Mitchell is that their team, as presently constructed, still might not be good enough to win right away and keep the superstar guard long-term.

Of course, teams like the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers or, according to a league source, the Philadelphia 76ers could swoop in and try to acquire Mitchell through a trade if it's clear he isn't long for Cleveland. But the Cavs will likely remain steadfast in their desire to keep Mitchell and would likely only explore scenarios for him if it's clear he's unhappy and wants to move on to a situation he believes is best for him.

Is Mitchell happy?

But when it comes to happiness, Mitchell appears to be content with his current situation with the Cavs. He genuinely loves his Cleveland teammates and spending time with them. Mitchell even wore a Sam “Money” Merrill's jersey during the three-point contest at the NBA All-Star 2024. More importantly, he doesn't seem checked out on the court, just chasing his stats while desiring to be elsewhere. Instead, Mitchell is fully committed to building the Cavs into a winner alongside him every night.

So, exiting the All-Star break, a rival executive shared with ClutchPoints that Cleveland internally feels good about their chances of continuing their situation with Mitchell at the helm. The same executive shared that the Cavs know they must remain dynamic in making him happy here, like bringing in Georges Niang and trying to trade for Royce O'Neale, who eventually went to the Phoenix Suns instead. They will continue to do so like the franchise centerpiece they view him as.

Sure, things could change depending on how the playoffs go for Mitchell and the Cavs. But, for now, that doomsday scenario doesn't seem likely, and it's starting to feel a bit more plausible that Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension of some kind with Cleveland this summer.