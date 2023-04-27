Brooklyn Nets beat reporter for ClutchPoints. Graduate of Lehigh University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. Lehigh Football and Syracuse Football alum. Keeping you up to date on everything Nets. Follow on Twitter below.

The Nets announced Dorian Finney-Smith underwent successful surgery to correct a contracture on his right pinky finger and is expected to resume workouts in six weeks. A contracture is defined as a “tightening or the muscles, tendons, skin, and nearby tissues that cause joints to shorten and become very stiff.”

Finney-Smith joined the Nets along with Spencer Dinwiddie at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. In 26 games with the Nets, the 29-year-old averaged 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists while bolstering Brooklyn’s defense.

After shooting 35.5 percent from three with Dallas before the trade, Finney-Smith struggled to find his rhythm in Brooklyn, converting on just 30.6 percent of his attempts. The veteran did regain his stroke in the first round of the playoffs, shooting 7-of-17 (41.2 percent) from beyond the arc in four games.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Finney-Smith is under contract with the Nets for $28 million over the next two seasons before a $15 million player option in 2025-26. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Brooklyn turned down an offer of two first-round picks for the forward at the trade deadline.

The Nets head into the offseason with a deep wing rotation that includes Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Royce O’Neale. During his exit interview, Finney-Smith seemed to indicate Brooklyn could be in store for a roster shakeup in the coming months:

“Well, we got to see what’s going to happen this offseason, if we’re being honest,” he replied when asked how the team can gel this summer. “We know the pieces we have and you just never know in this league. So I guess we’re going to see after the draft. See what’s going on and go from there.”