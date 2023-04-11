Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Dallas Mavericks don’t plan to break up the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo this offseason. However, the players behind them is a whole different story.

Mavs GM Nico Harrison revealed as much as he shared to the media what Dallas now plans to do after missing the playoffs and Play-In altogether. The exec shared his belief that Doncic and Irving are perfect for each other, but the problem is the supporting cast around them.

Harrison admitted that they need players who can defend, rebound the ball, and visualize the game similar to the two, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News.

“Luka and Kyrie work together. … I really think it’s the players around them,” Harrison said as he emphasized that getting “High IQ” players is a priority for Dallas this offseason.

It remains to be seen who can the Mavs land in free agency, though it will definitely be interesting to see who they target. After their disappointing 2022-23 campaign, there will be huge expectations on them heading to the next season.

Besides, if the Mavs don’t improve significantly, there are those who fear Doncic could ask for a move away from the team. Although the Slovenian himself has denied those rumors, no one knows how another frustrating year will affect him.

Before Dallas focuses on surrounding Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving with better supporting cast, though, they first need to ensure that Kyrie returns. The veteran guard is a free agent this offseason, although Harrison is optimistic they will be able to bring him back.