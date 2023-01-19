WNBA free agency has yet to begin, but that hasn’t stopped teams from already making moves in anticipation of the 2023 season. There have been a few trades that have already gone down and the latest one happened on Wednesday between the Atlanta Dream and the Dallas Wings as per M.A. Voepel of ESPN.

Sources tell ESPN that an agreement is in place for guard Allisha Gray to be traded to @AtlantaDream from @DallasWings. Details being finalized. @Graytness_15 was 2017 @WNBA rookie of year out of @GamecockWBB and was 3×3 Olympic gold medalist in 2021. — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) January 19, 2023

While official details of the trade have yet to be finalized, the big name in the deal is Allisha Gray. A former lottery pick, Gray was originally drafted by the Wings in the 2017 WNBA draft. She has spent all six seasons of her career so far with the Wings. But she was rumored to be on the trading block throughout last season only to remain with the Wings under the expectation that she would be moved in the offseason.

Well the offseason is here and she was indeed traded. Gray has developed into an All-Star caliber guard and last season with the Wings she put up 13.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and a career-high 40.8 percent from three-point range.

The move helps the Dream shore up their backcourt as both Erica Wheeler and Tiffany Hayes are set to hit unrestricted free agency. If neither of those players are expected back, Gray could form a solid backcourt with third year guard Aari McDonald. Or the Dream could opt to play Rhyne Howard, last season’s Rookie of the Year, exclusively at shooting guard while running Gray at point guard. Whatever the lineup ends up being, the Dream have some options.