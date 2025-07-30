ATLANTA – Another late-game situation haunted the Atlanta Dream after their two-week road trip, as they fell to the Golden State Valkyries 77-75. The Dream were down 13 points going into the fourth quarter, but they were able to rally and make it a game late down the stretch.

After a few unsuccessful challenges and stoppages of play, the game was tied at 75 for about two minutes of play until Cecilia Zandalasini made a pull-up jumper on the baseline to give the Valkyries a two-point lead with three seconds left.

Brittney Griner misses the game-tying shot. Dream lose 77-75 pic.twitter.com/B4ylySUrvr — Malik Brown (@_MalikATL) July 30, 2025

The Dream had to elect for a reset timeout, which led to Jordin Canada inbounding the ball to Brittney Griner, who missed the game-tying shot.

After the game, Naz Hillmon spoke about where things went wrong for the Dream.

“We can't expect to win a game that we don't play come to play for three quarters,” Hillmon said. “And there were spurts, but if we talk about being a top team in this league, you can't take three quarters off and expect to win in the fourth. Sometimes that does happen, you get lucky. But I don't think this is a team where you could not play our brand of basketball, and then try to show up in the fourth quarter.”

It was the third quarter that definitely shone the brightest in the loss, as the Dream gave up 30 points.

Dream's poor third quarter was the spotlight in loss

The Dream came out in the third quarter and gave up two offensive rebounds, which led to a Valkyries 3-pointer and ultimately set the tone for the remainder of the period.

“That third quarter was not very well played defensively, and they made us pay for every single mistake,” head coach Karl Smesko said. “It was just good basketball on their part.”

“It was us just not being locked in defensively,” Jordin Canada said. “At the start of the third quarter, we allowed them to get a couple of offensive rebounds, which allowed them to get some kick-out threes. I think we were very lackadaisical on the defensive end. I don’t think it was anything they had done; it was just us not being aggressive to start. And I think the first three quarters we were like that. I think the third quarter was just very apparent.”

The Dream dug themselves in a hole from there, but they were able to respond in the fourth quarter. Canada and Hillmon led the way for the Dream in the period, knocking down some big shots to close their deficit. Canada finished with a team-high 21 points.

“Just being aggressive and making the right reads,” Canada said. “Taking what the defense was giving me, whether that was to drive, shoot, or pass. Just making simple reads.”

It has to be short memory for the Dream, as they face the Dallas Wings on the second night of a back-to-back.

“30 points is too much for a team who prides themselves on defense,” Hillmon said. We have to be better and play, but we have a game tomorrow, so now we can fix it.”