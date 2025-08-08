Even though Angel Reese missed Thursday night's game, Brittney Griner had her hands full against the Chicago Sky. Kamilla Cardoso and Co. jumped out to a double-digit lead at home against the Atlanta Dream. Less than a week after missing a rematch with her former team, Griner suited up against Chicago. She had to take care of something before the game, though.

Griner is not as popular as some of the young stars in the WNBA, but her fans are passionate supporters. The Dream center met up with a fan who asked her to sign her book after completing her warmup. The fan was in tears while talking with Griner and taking a picture before the game. The emotional moment went viral on social media after Atlanta posted it to their page.

Griner and the Dream have fans spread out across the country. Amid their successful season, fans have come out to support the team, even at their road games. The fan Griner spoke with seemed to be a bigger fan of the player than the Dream, though.

The positive interaction is a welcome change of pace for Griner. The Dream center has dealt with a lot of negative attention throughout the season. However, Thursday night proved that she has fans that still admire her and her talent on the court.

If Griner needed any more motivation to play well against Cardoso and the Sky, she got it. Chicago put up a fight, even with Reese out with injury. A win would give the Dream four straight, brining them within a half game of the second-seeded New York Liberty.

Atlanta is riding a lot of momentum with their win streak. Their success has some Dream players warning the rest of the league. However, Griner's presence down low will go a long way in determining just how far the team can go this year. Luckily She got some pretty good motivation from one of her fans.

