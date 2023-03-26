Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme saw his college basketball career end with a thud on Saturday night. UConn blew out Timme and Gonzaga 82-54 in an Elite Eight matchup. It was one of the most shocking results of March Madness.

Drew Timme finished the Eight Eight game with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Timme went 5-of-14 from the field, and he was forced to watch UConn run Gonzaga off the court while being sidelined with foul trouble. Timmie picked up his fourth foul early in the second half with Gonzaga trailing 44-34. The Bulldogs star went to the bench, and UConn expanded its lead to 23 points within three minutes.

“Look, we can say, ‘What if?’ Right?” Timme said after the game. “What if they didn’t call a foul? But the bottom line is they were the better team tonight. They made more shots. They got the 50-50 balls. Regardless of whether we want to say what-ifs, the refs didn’t control that game. They were the better team tonight.”

The rest of Gonzaga’s starting lineup was held to 23 total points on 9-of-31 shooting. UConn is on its way to the Final Four after winning four straight games by at least 15 points.

Although he failed to win a national championship with Gonzaga, Timme goes down as one of the most prolific March Madness performers in history. Only nine players have scored more total points than Timme in the NCAA Tournament.

Timme averaged at least 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in each of the last three seasons. He’s a two-time WCC Player of the Year.

Gonzaga continues to come up short during March Madness. Since 1999, the Bulldogs have never failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. The team has yet to win a national championship.