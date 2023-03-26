Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Gonzaga basketball star Drew Timme had an emotional moment with head coach Mark Few and the rest of the coaching staff and teammates before his final game with the team ended.

Amid UConn’s blowout of Gonzaga in the Elite 8 on Saturday, Timme has clearly accepted the team’s fate and started hugging Few, the coaching staff and the rest of his teammates on the bench. It was undoubtedly an emotional scene, especially considering how much of an impact the big man had on the team in his four years with the program.

Drew Timme, take a bow. pic.twitter.com/oy5aWdiXkT — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 26, 2023

Here’s a closer look at Drew Timme’s final moments with the team:

Drew Timme checks out of the game for the final time. #Gonzaga’s all-time scoring leader gives Mark Few a long hug then does the same with every teammate as heads to the bench. End of a phenomenal career. pic.twitter.com/HbAnR5dLHp — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) March 26, 2023

Gonzaga basketball was expected to put up a strong fight against UConn, with Timme himself saying he expects it to be a “nasty” war. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs just didn’t have enough weapons to counter the Huskies who had Jordan Hawkins exploding for 20 points.

Timme top-scored the Zags, albeit with just 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The 22-year-old Timme has confirmed recently via The Athletic that he is not returning for a fifth year despite having the COVID eligibility, ending a highly decorated collegiate career that’s only short of an NCAA Tournament title. He is a two-time WCC Player of the Year and is Gonzaga basketball’s all-time leading scorer.

It remains to be seen what will happen next to Timme, though the NBA is definitely on the horizon. While he’s not expected to be a first-round pick, some teams are expected to take a gamble on him with a second-round pick.