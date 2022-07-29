Ducks make one of last big splashes of free agency with John Klingberg addition

The Anaheim Ducks have made a big splash before NHL Free Agency concludes. The team signed defensive standout John Klingberg to a one-year, $7 million deal on Friday. He was the top defenceman on the market.

This is huge for the Ducks. Klingberg made his name down in Dallas with the Stars, spending the first eight seasons of his career with the organization. During that span, he scored 71 goals and notched 303 assists. He was a -28 last season, but Klingberg should immediately make Anaheim better.

This is what Ducks GM Pat Verbeek had to say about the addition of the Swede. Via Sportsnet:

“We are extremely excited to add John to our group,” Verbeek said. “John is a gifted player who can quarterback a power play and give us needed scoring from the blueline. He also adds veteran leadership and character to our team.”

Klingberg is seen as one of the best offensive-minded defencemen in the entire league. He was reportedly hoping to land a long-term deal this summer but unfortunately, that didn’t happen and he’ll settle for $7 million from the Ducks.

Anaheim hasn’t made the playoffs in four seasons and finished with a 31-37 record in 2021-22. But, they do have a budding star in Trevor Zegras, who lit the league on fire last year. He scored 23 goals and tallied 38 assists, putting his talent on full display. Bringing in a guy like Klingberg will certainly make the Ducks more of a threat in the West and hopefully not too far down the road they can return to the postseason.