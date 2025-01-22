The Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks don't often get together on trades, but they did so earlier on Wednesday. And while the trade they executed wasn't of earth-shattering proportions, it's still notable that the two rivals would work with one another on swapping players.

The Ducks acquired forward Justin Bailey from the San Jose Sharks, and in return sent forward Pavol Regenda to the Sharks. Bailey, who was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres, will report to Anaheim's American Hockey League affiliate San Diego Gulls.

Meanwhile, Regenda has scored four goals with 12 assists in 36 games with the Gulls this season.

The Ducks are next in action against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night; while the Sharks are still reeling from blowing a 5-1 lead in Tuesday night's game against the Nashville Predators.

New Ducks forward Justin Bailey was nominated for the Bill Masterton Trophy last season

Bailey spent the first eight years of his career between the NHL and the AHL, and was signed to a Professional Tryout Contract by the Sharks ahead of last season. He would appear in 59 games in 2023-24, scoring five goals with nine assists. He was later nominated by the Sharks for the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded anually to the player who “exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.”

Bailey later spoke about the aspects of his game, and his appreciation for the Sharks paying closer attention to their minor league players via the San Jose Mercury News.

“The staples of my game are my speed, my size, and my physicality,” Bailey said. “So I knew coming into camp — whether they knew me or they didn’t — I wanted to make a name for myself from day one.”

“That’s one thing I really appreciate from this organization,” Bailey said. “I’ve been in a lot of places where they don’t necessarily always see their minor league players play, and I feel here with the Sharks, it all being in the same area, having (general manager Mike Grier) and guys like that at practices, at games, it’s a little bit of added motivation.”

Prior to the trade, Bailey scored seven goals with seven assists in 33 games with San Jose's AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, so far this season.