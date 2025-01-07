As the Anaheim Ducks trudge through another trying season in their rebuilding process, long-tenured goaltender John Gibson has been heavily involved in trade rumors – especially with the emergence of Lukas Dostal.

According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Ducks are still interested in moving Gibson, who in turn wants the chance at chasing a championship.

“He’s got an appetite to chase the championship. The Ducks have an appetite to retain money on his deal,” Pagnotta said of Gibson. “It’s just a matter of finding the right spot.”

Pagnotta then listed the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers as two teams who could be interested in acquiring Gibson.

“So, whether it’s Carolina, or even Edmonton, these are going to be some teams that are going to kind of continue to poke around to see if they can get the right deal in place,” he said.

So far this season, Gibson has gone 7-5-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. He and the Ducks take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night; game time is set for 10:00 PM EST from Honda Center.

John Gibson has spent his entire NHL career with the Ducks

Gibson has played his entire career in southern California as a member of the Ducks, but the writing appears to be on the wall, as he's been the subject of multiple trade rumors in recent years and reportedly requested a change of scenery last season.

Drafted 39th overall by the Ducks in the 2011 NHL Draft, Gibson has toiled for team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018. In the meantime, 24-year-old Lukas Dostal has emerged as the Ducks’ primary option in net, taking over the starting role.

At 31 years old, Gibson still has several years of competitive hockey ahead of him. While reports of a trade request last year were later refuted by his agent, speculation about his future continues, and based on the latest information from Pagnotta, it looks like his days with the Ducks are numbered.