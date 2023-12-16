Ducks dropped their fifith game in a row on Friday night.

The Anaheim Ducks are in free-fall right now. After a rather impressive start to the season, things have completely bottomed out in Anaheim. Their loss to the New York Rangers on Friday night is their fifth in a row. Furthermore, they have won just one game in their last 14 contests.

Things started well enough with Brett Leason opening the scoring for the Ducks. However, the Blueshirts went on to score five unanswered goals in front of their home fans. Veteran forward Chris Kreider scored twice to move into third all-time in franchise history in goal scoring.

After the game, Ducks head coach Greg Cronin was not happy with what he saw on the ice. “I thought we played hard and then we get into penalty trouble again,” Cronin said, via NHL.com. ”Then it's bingo-ball, who's going to get the next penalty … We lost the game, give the Rangers credit. That's all I've got to say.”

Ducks, Greg Cronin are in rough shape

At one point, the Ducks were playing incredible hockey. Anaheim rattled off a six-game winning streak that ended with a massive victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Since then, though, Anaheim has completely fallen off.

Through this losing streak, the Ducks have two losses where they allowed eight goals. One came against the Colorado Avalanche on the road. The other came against the Edmonton Oilers, also away from home.

Anaheim is now 10-19-0, and is the second-worst team in the league by points percentage. They are ahead of Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks. But they are behind the San Jose Sharks, who had a historically bad start to the 2023-24 NHL season.

The Ducks are in a bad spot right now, and something needs to change. They need a winning streak in the worst way. Anaheim is in action once again on Sunday night as they continue their road trip by taking on the New Jersey Devils.