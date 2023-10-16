The Anaheim Ducks didn't have the greatest start to their 2023-24 NHL season. Anaheim lost to the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in their season opener. Heading home for a Sunday night clash with the Carolina Hurricanes, Greg Cronin and the Ducks hoped to turn things around. And they did just that, emphatically defeating Carolina 6-3.

It represents the first career win for Cronin as an NHL head coach. Cronin took the job in the summer after Anaheim fired Dallas Eakins. This is the first NHL head coaching gig for the 60-year-old Massachusetts native. But he has experience behind the bench in the AHL.

Following the win against the Hurricanes, Cronin took some time to speak with Bally Sports West. “We had a great start. I thought the crowd was into the game early and I could feel the energy on the bench,” the Ducks head coach said.

“We finally got into a rhythm where we're getting pucks back in the offensive zone and getting scoring chances. When you get into that mentality, it just keeps building on itself,” he continued, via Bally Sports West.

Anaheim was led offensively by forward Frank Vatrano. He scored a hat trick against the Hurricanes on Sunday. He became the first player in franchise history to score a hat trick in a home opener. The Ducks also saw rookie Pavel Mintyukov score his first career goal in the first period.

Anaheim will have a few days to let this win set into their minds. The Ducks don't take the ice again until Thursday night when they welcome the Dallas Stars into town. Dallas is riding high after a season-opening win against the St. Louis Blues and will face the Golden Knights on Tuesday ahead of their date with the Ducks.