The Anaheim Ducks skated to a 3-1 win on Friday night over the Calgary Flames. The victory is historic for the feat achieved by their starting goaltender, John Gibson.

Gibson set the team’s all-time saves record Friday, making his 11,837th save in an Anaheim uniform. The previous record holder was Guy Hebert, who made 11,813 stops while wearing a Ducks sweater. Gibson broke the record in 18 fewer games than Hebert.

Anaheim fell behind 1-0 in the second period when Elias Lindholm’s shot deflected off Mikael Backlund to open the scoring. The Flames did not maintain the lead for very long, however.

The Ducks responded a little over a minute later when Maxime Comtois deflected a shot past Jacob Markstrom. Brett Leason then gave Anaheim the lead about halfway through the second period.

The Flames slammed Gibson in the third period, throwing 13 shots on goal toward the 29-year-old. Gibson stood on his head, keeping every shot out. Ducks forward Derek Grant put the icing on the cake and gave the Ducks the victory.

“I still got a few games left, so hopefully I keep adding to it,” Gibson said after the game when informed of his feat. As for the rest of the season, Gibson’s goal is simple.

“We’re just gonna keep playing. Obviously, we’ll have some nights that are better than others. We’ll do our best and try to go out there and put a good effort in,” the Ducks goaltender said.

The Ducks drafted Gibson with the 39th pick of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. The 29-year-old is a three-time All-Star with Anaheim and has played for the team his entire career.