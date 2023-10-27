The Anaheim Ducks have begun the 2023-2024 NHL campaign with a 3-4 mark and have now won two in a row after defeating the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. However, a big discussion point has been the status of 2023 No. 2 draft pick Leo Carlsson. However, it turns out Carlsson's lack of playing time is an organizational decision, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com.

‘Instead, it's because of a strength and development program devised by general manager Pat Verbeek, a way to keep Carlsson strong and healthy as he heads into a career that the Ducks hope and believe will be long and productive. For now, Carlsson, who was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, will play in about two games per week and will not play in games on consecutive nights, at least for the first few months of the season.'

This seems like a tough decision to make for both sides, and Carlsson has played in just three games but scored a goal on Thursday and has two goals on the season, with one coming in his NHL debut against the Dallas Stars. Carlsson scored a goal on Thursday and had an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime on the home ice.

Leo Carlsson really is a superstar in the making. So is Mason McTavish. Awesome play and win for the Anaheim Ducks. pic.twitter.com/rD2066jyZ9 — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) October 27, 2023

Everyone is on board with Ducks' plan

When Carlsson has played, he's been a huge part of the Ducks team. But, it seems everybody is on board with the decision to limit his playing time, and coach Greg Cronin spoke on it: “I think that the plan is to try and strengthen him and build some power and some speed into his game. I think there's some data that Pat and our strength and conditioning staff believe in that's going to help reinforce that.”

Carlsson's agent, Matt Keator, and Carlsson himself are both on board with the plan: “It's a great plan,” Keator said. “Because he's not going to wear down. He's going to have more energy and he's going to have more strength…it just makes the most sense.”

Carlsson added “It feels good” and that “I believe in the plan.”

All in all, all sides seem to be on board with the Ducks' plan for Leo Carlsson, and as time goes by, he should see more minutes on the ice.