The first-round of the 2023 NHL Draft really started when the Anaheim Ducks were on the clock with the second overall pick of the night. Everyone knew that the Chicago Blackhawks were going to take Connor Bedard with the first overall pick, but the Ducks were faced with a tough decision between Leo Carlsson and Adam Fantilli.

Heading into the draft, it seemed like Fantilli had the inside track to become the second overall pick and head to the Ducks, but Anaheim surprised folks by selecting Carlsson over Fantilli. After the dust had settled, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek explained what helped put Carlsson ahead of Fantilli and led to Anaheim selecting him.

“I think what probably could have put him over the top was watching him at the world championships and watching him play center for the men's team in a No. 1 center position. I was really taken aback by his two-way game. I think looking at it we were excited for the potential for him to not only be a dominant player in the offensive zone but also in the defensive zone as well.” – Pat Verbeek, ESPN

The decision to draft Carlsson certainly came as a bit of a surprise, but it's clear he still has a very high ceiling, otherwise the Ducks wouldn't have taken him. It appears that his two-way capabilities at the center position helped put him over the top for Verbeek, but realistically, Anaheim couldn't go wrong with either player here. However, Carlsson and Fantilli will be tied to each other throughout their time in the NHL now, and it will be interesting to see who ends up having the better career out of this duo.