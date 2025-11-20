The Anaheim Ducks are surging under new head coach Joel Quenneville to start the 2025-26 season. They are 13-6-1, atop the Pacific Division, but not everyone is happy in Southern California. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov is asking for a trade as his playing time diminishes.

“After back-to-back healthy scratches, word filtered that Ducks defenceman Pavel Mintyukov would like to be moved if he’s not going to play. He has fallen behind Jackson LaCombe and Olen Zellweger on the left side of Anaheim’s defence. Ian Moore, who had a strong camp, was elevated in Mintyukov’s place. This is the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft, so Ducks GM Pat Verbeek will not be rushed into anything. Something to keep an eye on,” Friedman reported.

Mintyukov was once seen as a key part of the Ducks' rebuilding core. But as the rest of that core has exploded onto the scene, Mintyukov has been left behind. While on the ice, Anaheim gets 45.7% of the expected goals, better than only Drew Helleson and Radko Gudas among Anaheim's defensemen.

The Ducks have two young left-handed defenseman in Jackson LaCombe and Olen Zellweger. Verbeek just gave LaCombe a big extension, which cements him as the top defenseman for the club's new era. Zellweger is getting power-play time and holding his own better in the defensive zone than the larger Mintyukov.

The Ducks have made big trades under Verbeek that have them powering toward the playoffs. Cutter Gauthier, Chris Kreider, and Jacob Trouba have come in while John Gibson, Trevor Zegras, and Jamie Drysdale have gone out. Mixing up the formula is something that Verbeek is comfortable with and could continue with Mintyukov.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have tried desperately to get their defensive core in order. But older players like Brandon Carlo and Chris Tanev have not played well this year. Getting a young, blue-chip piece like Mintyukov would be a great move to get the pressure off of Brad Treliving.