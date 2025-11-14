It's been a revival on Katella Avenue, as the Anaheim Ducks are off to a hot start this season. Significantly, their play has garnered the attention of the Team Sweden coach. Specifically, Sam Hallam detailed what he loved seeing from star center Leo Carlsson in an interview with hockey insider Pierre LeBrun for The Athletic.

“I mean, we're enjoying everything we're seeing about Leo,” Hallam told The Athletic. “I also think we picked him as an 18-year-old for the World Championship three years ago. The feeling after that tournament was, ‘This kid is something different. ‘Now he's starting to show what we've been seeing from the beginning.”

Article Continues Below

Carlsson has sparked an offensive explosion in Anaheim, leading the team with 26 total points, tallying 11 goals and 15 assists. Amazingly, he has sported a shooting percentage of 23.9 to start the campaign. He recently had an 11-game, 20-point streak that only ended this week in a loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Additionally, he is already on pace to shatter the 45 points he scored last season.