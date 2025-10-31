The Anaheim Ducks have high hopes of climbing in the Pacific Division standings this year and competing for a spot in the playoffs. They have a core of young players that includes Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry, Mikael Granlund, Cutter Gauthier and Mason McTavish, and they also added veteran Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers.

The belief among Ducks management is that Kreider can deliver both clutch goal scoring and leadership to help the team's young stars. However, Kreider was not in the lineup during a 4-game stretch. He revealed that he was out with Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease, a viral infection that is accompanied by a rash and multiple other symptoms.

Kreider said that it was a nasty illness to battle. “Not pleasant at all. No, it was terrible,” Kreider explained, per Ducks beat reporter Adam Kavanagh.

“And obviously they didn't want to give anyone on the team that, so I was locked in the hotel room for a few days. It's awful. I don't recommend it.”

Kreider has apparently made a full recovery because he is expected to be in the Ducks lineup Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

Ducks off to improved start

The Ducks have gotten off to a solid start and they will bring a 5-3-1 record into Friday night's game. They have 12 points and are just one point out of a top-3 spot in the Pacific Division.

Kreider played five games for the Ducks before his illness and he scored 4 goals and 1 assist. He scored three of his goals on the power play.

Carlsson and Terry have led the way to this point in the season. Carlsson has 4 goals and 7 assists for a team-leading 11 points and Terry has contributed 3 goals and 7 assists.

Gauthier has shown that he can put the puck in the net. He has a team-leading 6 goals from his left wing spot, and he is showing an excellent nose for the net. He does not turn down his scoring opportunities, and head coach Joel Quenneville needs to see more of that from the rest of the Ducks forwards.