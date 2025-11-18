The Anaheim Ducks are having a solid season. The team currently leads the Pacific Division, and Leo Carlsson has been mentioned as a potential Hart Memorial Trophy candidate. The Ducks are coming off a 3-2 overtime victory over the Utah Mammoth, where Olen Zellweger scored the overtime game-winner.

According to NHL Public Relations, Zellweger became just the fourth defenseman in Ducks history to score an overtime goal at age 22 or younger. The blueliner turned 22 years old this past September. He joins Cam Fowler, who achieved the feat twice in 2011 at age 19, Jamie Drysdale, who was 19 when he scored his overtime goal in 2021, and Shea Theodore, who was 21 when he found the back of the net in overtime in 2017.

The overtime goal was put into motion after Troy Terry scored with just five seconds left in the game. Zellweger then scored on a 3-on-2 break 1:50 into overtime for the Ducks' victory.

“You can feel the desperation in these games now,” Terry said after the game to the media. “A week ago, we were on a (seven-game winning) streak, and now, all of a sudden, we're going into tonight [on a three-game losing streak], and it feels like, don't want to say a must-win in November, but it felt that way. We needed to get back on the right side of things.”

Article Continues Below

Terry's goal was the sixth of his campaign, while he has also added 15 assists. Meanwhile, it was just the second time this year that Zellweger has lit the lamp, but he does have four helpers.

“It was great to break the (losing) streak there. Not the prettiest win, but it's good to get out of the losing streak,” the young blueliner said after the game.

With the win, the Ducks moved to 12-6-1 on the season. They hit the ice again on Wednesday night, hosting the Boston Bruins.