The Anaheim Ducks are one of the best teams in the NHL early on this year. They have hit the ground running with their young core of Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, and Mason McTavish. On Thursday night, Anaheim took on the Detroit Red Wings. And Gauthier established himself as a fast-rising star in Orange County.

The Ducks came up the ice on an offensive rush. Rookie Beckett Sennecke attempted to dangle his way through the Detroit defense. He lost the puck, but Gauthier was there to put the puck behind former Ducks goalie John Gibson. This goal tied the game 1-1 at the time.

Ducks equalize. Great chop out of the zone by Beckett Sennecke and push up ice. The rookie doesn't take the shot, tries to dangle through the defenseman, but luckily Cutter Gauthier is there for the swift finish. Local(ish) kid scores in his 100th NHL game. 1-1.

Gauthier's goal is notable in Ducks history. It's his 32nd career goal in his 100th game. He ties Dustin Penner for third-most goals in Anaheim history through a player's first 100 NHL games, according to NHL Public Relations. Only Bobby Ryan and Paul Kariya have scored more than Gauthier through their first 100 games.

Gauthier joined the Ducks in 2024 in a shocking trade with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Philadelphia Flyers traded him to the Ducks in exchange for Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick that was used to select American forward Jack Murtagh back in June. Gauthier and the Flyers had a falling out, resulting in the trade.

Despite Gauthier's goal, Anaheim currently trails the Red Wings. Moritz Seider and Alex DeBrincat have scored for Detroit, while Jonatan Berggren has two assists. The Red Wings currently hold a 4-2 lead over the Ducks in the third period as they seek to get Gibson his first win over the Ducks since a trade in the summer.