The Anaheim Ducks had a less-than-ideal season in 2023-24. After a surprisingly good start to the season, the Ducks fell apart. Trevor Zegras dealt with injuries for most of the season. And they sold at the NHL Trade Deadline when they sent Adam Henrique to the Edmonton Oilers. Entering NHL Free Agency, though, Anaheim had a chance to make some roster adjustments.

On one hand, they did make these adjustments. They traded for Robby Fabbri in a deal with the Detroit Red Wings. Additionally, they traded for Brian Dumoulin after the veteran spent a single season with the Seattle Kraken. However, as for NHL Free Agency itself, they made next to no noise.

It's clear that the Ducks favor going the trade route to make their roster moves. This works as it's rather likely that Anaheim will be sellers once again this upcoming season. Let's take a look at two potential Ducks trade candidates that could move teams at some point within the next year.

Frank Vatrano is no stranger to Ducks trade rumors

Frank Vatrano was a mainstay in Ducks trade rumors during trade deadline season. Given the season he had, it's easy to see why. Vatrano scored a career-high 37 goals and 60 points for Anaheim in 2023-24. His 60 points were good enough to lead all Ducks skaters.

Looking beneath the surface, Vatrano had an okay season elsewhere. His offensive run of form is confirmed as he had 9.4 offensive goals above replacement. But his defense severely dragged his analytics down. He had -5 defensive goals above replacement in 2023-24. Additionally, he was worth half a win above replacement despite his great offensive output.

Vatrano could certainly build upon this past season in 2024-25. While his defense leaves a lot to be desired, his offense will attract contending teams. The veteran winger is on an expiring contract, as well. Look for the Ducks to dangle him to interested teams around the NHL Trade Deadline. And don't be surprised if a team decides to make a run at Vatrano to bolster their playoff chances.

John Gibson has also been discussed

Veteran goalie John Gibson is also no stranger to Ducks trade rumors. Gibson has heard his name in the rumor mill since last summer. The veteran puck-stopper has played his entire career in Anaheim. However, it's likely that his time with the franchise will end sooner rather than later.

Gibson did not look great behind the Ducks last year. He finished with a career-worst .888 save percentage in 2023-24, a decline from the .899 mark he posted the year prior. Additionally, he had -2.9 goals above replacement while having a negative effect on the team's standing points, according to Evolving Hockey.

The underlying analytics aren't all bad, though. Gibson did have a -17.92 goals saved above average. But he also had a positive goals saved above expected rating. Additionally, his goals saved above expected and expected goals against were the highest they've been in the last three seasons.

There is a lot that complicates a Gibson trade. He signed at a sizeable $6.4 million for the next three seasons. Furthermore, teams around the league are hesitating somewhat to pay big prices in trades for a goalie.

However, if the veteran Ducks goalie can have a bounce back in 2024-25, he could drive his trade value up. This would make him an obvious trade candidate for Anaheim with young goalie Lukas Dostal poised to take the starting job full-time.