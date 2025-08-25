The New England Patriots are once again in the middle of a trade speculation, but this time the focus is on safety Kyle Dugger. According to reports, the Patriots are exploring options to move the defensive standout, though insiders remain skeptical that a deal will actually materialize.

“Speaking with multiple industry sources, who spoke to MassLive on the condition of anonymity, it would be a surprise if the Patriots found a suitor for Dugger. One source said he’d be “shocked” if another team were willing to trade for the veteran safety, citing the contract extension’s guaranteed money for 2026 and 2027,” Mark Daniels of Mass Live reported.

Dugger was one of New England's most consistent defenders last year, and losing him could raise serious questions about the team's secondary depth heading into the season.

Many insiders believe the uncertainty lies less in Dugger's talent and more in the logistics of making a deal happen. He recently signed a sizeable extension, which makes his contract difficult for some teams to absorb under the salary cap. Additionally, New England's current roster construction suggests that parting ways with one of its most dependable defensive backs would be a step backward for a team still trying to stabilize during a transitional period.

At 29 years old, Dugger has established himself as a cornerstone of the Patriots' defense. Known for his versatility, he can line up deep as a traditional safety or play closer to the line of scrimmage, where his tackling ability shines. Since being drafted in 2020, he has developed into a consistent starter capable of matching up against tight ends, contributing in run support, and creating turnovers. His departure would leave a significant hole, both on the field and in the locker room.

The speculation highlights the broader challenges the Patriots face as they transition into the post-Bill Belichick era. With a young offense still searching for consistency, the defense remains New England’s most dependable unit. Moving on from Dugger would not only test that stability but also signal that the front office is prioritizing future assets over short-term competitiveness. For now, a trade seems unlikely, but the rumors highlight the tough decisions that come with reshaping a roster in transition.