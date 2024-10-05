Basketball fans widely recognize Cooper Flagg as the real deal, and former Boston Celtics superstar Kevin Garnett is among those who admire the Duke basketball freshman's skills.

In a recent episode of the “Ticket & The Truth” podcast, hosted by Garnett and fellow Celtics legend Paul Pierce, the former NBA MVP praised Flagg, calling him a “bad–s, cold a– white boy.”

When asked about Garnett's remarks, Flagg expressed his appreciation. He told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that “It was definitely kind of a surreal feeling. Because being a Celtics fan, obviously he is a big Celtics figure.”

Kevin Garnett praising Cooper Flagg's game

Garnett also remarked that superstardom comes with a certain presence. He noted that while he hasn't heard Flagg speak much, he sees the superstar quality in his play.

“I can see kids wanting to be like that and play like that…Cooper Flagg, he gonna go to Duke, he gonna learn something, but he's already polished enough to be on the next level. He got that superstar potential,” the Celtics legend continued.

Givony further asked Flagg if he recognized any parallels between his playing style and Garnett's. Flagg concurred, emphasizing Garnett's defensive adaptability and fierce competitiveness.

“For sure. Like you said, defensive versatility, competitiveness. Those are all things, the attitude is something that you can’t really teach. Something that you kind of have to have,” said Flagg.

Flagg has certainly caught the attention of some major figures recently, including LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who observed the Duke basketball rookie during Team USA's summer preparations for the Olympics.

The upcoming college basketball season will reveal if Flagg can live up to the hype surrounding him. The Blue Devils will begin their 2024-25 campaign on November 4, facing the Maine Black Bears in a non-conference game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Anticipation is building for Cooper Flagg's first season with Duke Basketball

Flagg hails from Newport, Maine, where the Black Bears were one of the programs that offered him a scholarship. In addition to Duke and Maine, he received offers from several other schools, including the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, UConn Huskies, and West Virginia Mountaineers.

Cooper Flagg reclassified from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2024, quickly establishing himself as the nation's top prospect. He had an outstanding senior season with Montverde Academy, guiding the team to a perfect 33-0 record and winning the Chipotle High School Nationals title.

Flagg averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.7 blocks during his senior season, showcasing his skills as an elite two-way prospect. His impressive performance earned him both the Gatorade National Player of the Year and the Naismith Player of the Year Awards. Additionally, he participated in the McDonald's All-American game in April.

Flagg leads an exceptionally talented freshman class for the Blue Devils, featuring five top-40 recruits: Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, Kon Kneuppel, and Patrick Ngongba II. He could surpass the impact of former Blue Devils standout Zion Williamson, who entered Durham in 2018 with immense hype, if not more.

Anticipated to be a one-and-done player at Duke and the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg aims to lead Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils to their first national title since the Mike Krzyzewski era.